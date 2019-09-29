Private darbar unfolds royal splendour

Navaratri and Dasara celebrations started at Mysuru palace with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducting the 5th private durbar, (Khasagi durbar) here, on Sunday.

Yaduveer ascended the gem-studded golden throne at 10.35 am, at the auspicious Vrischika Lagna.

The event of the Mysuru royal family sets in motion the nine-day private durbar and other rituals performed by the royal family since several decades.

As Yaduveer entered the durbar hall, the people connected with the palace attired in their traditional attire such as priests, sardars and musicians and music band followed him bringing alive the royal regalia and grandeur.

Yaduveer's wife Trishika Kumara performed puja to the titular king later. The entire rituals were supervised by Pramodadevi Wadiyar.