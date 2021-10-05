Private durbar to be a simple affair due to Covid

The private durbar (khasagi durbar), conducted by the titular head of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during the Navaratri celebrations will be a low key affair this year also.

Member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has stated that the private durbar to be conducted from October 7, as part of the Navaratri celebrations, will be a simple affair due to the Covid situation.

According to a press release, the rituals will be held as per the tradition. But, visitors, family members and media have restricted entry as a precautionary measure.

It may be mentioned that private durbar was kept simple last year also.

The gem-studded golden throne was assembled at the Durbar Hall of the Mysuru Palace on October 1.

