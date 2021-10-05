Private durbar to be a simple affair due to Covid

Private durbar to be a simple affair due to Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 05 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 19:30 ist
File Photo of Mysuru Palace. Credit: DH Photo

The private durbar (khasagi durbar), conducted by the titular head of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during the Navaratri celebrations will be a low key affair this year also.

Member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has stated that the private durbar to be conducted from October 7, as part of the Navaratri celebrations, will be a simple affair due to the Covid situation.

According to a press release, the rituals will be held as per the tradition. But, visitors, family members and media have restricted entry as a precautionary measure.
It may be mentioned that private durbar was kept simple last year also.

The gem-studded golden throne was assembled at the Durbar Hall of the Mysuru Palace on October 1.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mysuru Palace
Karnataka
Dasara

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 