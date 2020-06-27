Private hospitals can now tie up with hotels for Covid-19 care

The private hospitals can now run the Covid-19 care centres in association with select hotels. While the hospitals will provide medical care, the hotels will provide accommodation to the asymptomatic Covid-19 patients at a cost to be worked out by both in consultation with the government.

The private care centres are planned for Covid-19 patients, with mild or no symptoms, wishing to access private healthcare in luxury. The participating hospital will be tied up with a budget, three-star, or five-star hotels for accommodation of the patients.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

A team consisting of a representative of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), the hotel manager and a government staff member will oversee the arrangement and ensure that there is minimal contact between the patient and the hotel staff. A medical unit and ambulance will also be on standby in case of emergencies.

Severe cases of Covid-19 requiring more intensive care will be admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals and health centres.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 27

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, held a meeting with the stakeholders including the representatives of South India Hoteliers Association, Karnataka Hoteliers Association, PHANA, Federation of Healthcare Associations - Karnataka, Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Fortis Hospital.

“This public-private partnership model will free up more beds in medical facilities for symptomatic and critically-ill patients, while ensuring that 80% of asymptomatic patients are kept isolated, reducing the risk of transmission to vulnerable populations. The patients at CCCs will be monitored and provided care in a non-medical environment with little stress,” said a statement from the health department.