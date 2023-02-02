Private school bodies for nominal fee hike

The associations felt that increasing the fees beyond 15% could amount to "commercialisation" of education

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 06:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The school associations have advised their members not to increase fees for the 2023-24 academic year beyond 15 per cent.

"Though the schools do not have to follow the earlier regulation on fees as it was struck down by the High Court, we have advised our members not to exceed 15 per cent to avoid cries of commercialisation," Associated Managements of Primary & Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) general secretary D Shashi Kumar said, adding that an official communique would be issued soon. 

Recognised Unaided Private Schools of Karnataka (RUPSA) president Lokesh Talikatte said hike in fees would happen only at elite schools. "The number of budget schools is high in the state and they admit students from financially weaker sections. We advise very minimal increase in fee and not to look at profiteering," he said.

Citing the financial situation of several families for the last three years due to Covid-19 pandemic, Lokesh said: "We should ensure a very minimal hike in the fee to meet our expenses."

According to associations, this is the right time to communicate about fees hike because several schools start admissions around this time of the year.

