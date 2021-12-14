Private schools: Nagesh assures to simplify recognition renewal

MLCs across party lines stressed on the need to find out a solution for the inconvenience being faced by private-aided and unaided schools due to the requirement of building, fire safety and other certificates for the renewal of recognition.

Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh stated that a fresh circular on this would be issued after holding talks with the chief minister during the ongoing winter session itself.

Nagesh told the Council that safety rules were made in 2005 itself and a Supreme Court order came in 2009. The government said in 2014 that the court order would be followed and circulars were issued in 2016 and 2017, and a year’s time was given to schools in 2018.

Nagesh also assured that steps would be taken to ensure that students are not refused exam appearance and teachers their salary due to this issue.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Council that the affidavit submitted before the court would be studied for taking suitable steps. He also pointed out that safety measures apply for all high-rise buildings, and not just for school buildings.

MLCs KT Srikantegowda and others opined that submitting 61 certificates for yearly renewal is suffocating schools.

Guest lecturers’ protest

A meeting chaired by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday asked the high-level committee formed to look into the demands of government first grade college guest lecturers to submit a report within a month.

The committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary (finance) ISN Prasad and Collegiate Education Department commissioner P Pradeep informed the meeting that the report would be submitted in a time-bound

manner.

Demanding job security, better salary and other amenities, guest lecturers are staging protest in Dharwad. In this background, a meeting in this regard was held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan urged the agitating guest lecturers to return to work, assuring them that the government is committed to solving their problems.