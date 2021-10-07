Private state board schools demand syllabus cut for 2021-22 academic year

Private school managements affiliated to state board have requested the state government to trim the syllabus for the current academic year considering the number of academic days lost due to the lockdown.

In a letter to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka requested to trim the syllabus in the interest of students.

"During the previous academic year the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent and it is needed this year too. The classes have resumed in a full-fledged manner recently and it would be difficult for the students to study the entire syllabus and face examinations," the letter reads.

