Priyank Kharge moves HC seeking help to migrants from state

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge on Friday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the state government to bring back people who have gone out of Karnataka for work and study.

In his writ petition, Kharge stated that the government’s failure to help workers, students and other migrants has violated their rights guaranteed under Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner stated the imposition of the lockdown on March 24 and its extension on April 14 led to the suffering of countless number of workers from Karnataka who had gone to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa in search of jobs.

“During this time, I had written three letters to the chief minister requesting that they should be brought back. In subsequent letters, I sought arrangement of 50 bus services each to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and 25 buses to Telangana and Goa,” he

stated.

He stated that he had also assured that the Karnataka Congress would bear the cost of bus operations.

He said thousands of migrant workers who had arrived at the border checkposts were being prohibited from entering Karnataka. Women, children and elderly persons had to suffer as the government failed to provide food, shelter and medical facility.