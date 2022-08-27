Pro-China seminar in Bengaluru cancelled after Siddaramaiah pulls out

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has pulled out of a seminar that was scheduled Sunday to protest the “interference” of the US into the “internal affairs” of China following heavy criticism.

The seminar was cancelled even as Siddaramaiah said he was caught unawares when his name was listed as the chief guest despite declining the invitation by the Karnataka chapter of the India-China Friendship Association, which had planned the event at the Chitrakala Parishat.

BJP leaders and right-wingers trolled Siddaramaiah on social media, forcing him to clear the air. “I had declined the invitation of India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event...it is surprising to see my name despite declining it. I declined to participate as my party's & my position are against the agenda of the program,” the former chief minister said in a tweet.

However, Association president K Srinivas Gowda, the Kolar MLA, said Siddaramaiah’s name was printed on the invitation as “those who went to invite him told me that he agreed to come”.

The invitation lists Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and Consul-General Kong Xianhua as other chief guests.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah, listed as one of the speakers at the seminar, said he also declined to attend. The names of former ministers HC Mahadevappa and PGR Sindhia - both Congress leaders - are on the invitation.

According to the Association, a Chinese photography exhibition will be held as scheduled and not the seminar.

During the day, BJP leaders took potshots at the Congress based on the seminar’s invitation card that was widely shared on social media. “If anyone had any doubt that Congress works for China, this will clear their doubt. Why should Congress side with China if America is interfering in its internal affairs?” BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said in a tweet.

Dubbing the Congress as “China’s agent”, BJP Yuva Morcha national secretary Tajinder Bagga tweeted: “We saw secret meeting pics of Rahul Gandhi with China Envoys in the past, but this is new and huge...you can understand now why Congress always target Indian Army, why support tukde-tukde gang, Batla House terrorists and anti nationals (sic).”