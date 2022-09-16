Pro-Kannada outfit against screening of Marathi film

Pro-Kannada outfit against screening of Marathi film

The organisation said it is ready to launch a mega protest if the film is screened anywhere in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 19:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A pro-Kannada organisation has cautioned against screening of a Marathi movie Boys-3 in Karnataka, alleging that the film would fan the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In a statement, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) alleged that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has planned to screen Boys-3. “The mischief over border dispute is once again crossing limits in Belagavi. The MES, which wants to rake up the border row, wants to show the border dispute-related Marathi movie Boys-3 in Karnataka. The Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) will not allow screening of the movie in the State,” the outfit warned.

The organisation said it is ready to launch a mega protest if the film is screened anywhere in Karnataka and appealed to the Belagavi police commissioner to not encourage such a movie for the sake of protecting border and linguistic interests of Karnataka.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Marathi film industry
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti
films
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 