Pro-Pak slogans: Police arrest 3 youths in Karnataka

The police have arrested three youths in connection with the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans outside a gram panchayat election vote-counting centre at Ujire in Belthangady taluk.

SP B M Laxmi Prasad said the arrested youths have been identified as Mohammed Harshad (22), Dawood (36), and Isak (28). All hail from Pilichandi Kallu in Belthangady taluk, he said.

The SP said that the technical teams are examining the video clip, which shows the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans, that went viral.

The police have received two more video clippings shot in mobile phones during the incident from the general public. All the video clippings are being examined. The investigation is in progress, Prasad said.