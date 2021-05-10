Proceedings under Domestic Violence Act neither purely criminal nor civil: Karnataka High Court

The High Court has said that proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (DV Act) are neither purely criminal nor civil proceedings.

Passing an order to release maintenance of Rs 4.32 lakh, Justice K S Mudagal observed that the very object of the DV Act is to protect women against violence of any kind occurring within the family.

The petitioner, the husband, had raised the contentions of delay, the maintainability of the complaint filed by his wife before a trial court in Bengaluru Rural district.

The petitioner had challenged the application (interlocutory application) filed by the wife seeking release of Rs 4.32 lakh arrears of maintenance deposited by him.

The bench pointed out that an application under Section 12 of the DV Act, under which relief is sought by an aggrieved woman, by itself is not an ‘offence’ and hence limitation under Section 468 of CrPC is not applicable.

“The very object of the DV Act as could be seen from the preamble is to protect the women against violence of any kind occurring within the family. If at all the Act intended to make each and every act of domestic violence offences, then Parliament would not have legislated separate law i.e. IPC dealing with offences against women like 498A, 306, 304B or offences against body in Chapter XVI of IPC. The purpose of the DV Act is to protect and save the family,” the court said.

The court did not find any merit in the contention that the petition was time-barred, and hence directed the trial court to release the amount stating the wife is entitled to withdraw the same.