Producers want state government to scrap theatre occupancy limit

The Kannada Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) on Tuesday urged the state government to permit 100% occupancy in cinema halls in eight districts even after April 7.

On April 3, the government relaxed the 50% occupancy norm till April 7 in response to the request by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

A delegation, led by the KFPA president D K Ramakrishna, met Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

“The minister stated that he will discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and take a decision. We are confident that the government will permit 100% occupancy even after April 7,” Ramakrishna told DH.

The producers told the minister that the Sandalwood was set to suffer losses up to Rs 200 crore in the wake of the new norm. There would be 100% occupancy only for about three days for major movies. It would be around 50% for the rest of the week. Covid-19 guidelines were strictly maintained at theatres. The industry was ready to follow additional guidelines, they said.

They clarified that the number of audiences came down daily as major films were released in many theatres. The new norm had caused psychological fear among the audience who might not visit the cinema halls, they said.

Ramakrishna said that the producers, exhibitors, actors and KFCC office-bearers would discuss and take a decision on their future course of action if the government did not scrap the guideline.

“Uncertainty has continued over the release of the films that have been scheduled. There will be clarity in a day or two,” he said.