Prof Doreswamy advises Karnataka govt on II PUC exams

Adviser to the state government on education reforms Prof M R Doreswamy has submitted a set of recommendations to the government on conducting the second PUC examinations.

In the recommendations, submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Prof Doreswamy said, "The examinations should be conducted only after the congenial conditions return for students to write the examinations at examination centres."

"All health care mandates should be strictly adhered to by the exam centres, keeping the safety of students and staff involved in the examination process. For the current year, each PUC college may be considered as an examination centre," he said.