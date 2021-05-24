Prof Doreswamy advises Karnataka govt on II PUC exams

Prof Doreswamy advises Karnataka govt on II PUC exams

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Adviser to the state government on education reforms Prof M R Doreswamy has submitted a set of recommendations to the government on conducting the second PUC examinations.

In the recommendations, submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Prof Doreswamy said, "The examinations should be conducted only after the congenial conditions return for students to write the examinations at examination centres."

"All health care mandates should be strictly adhered to by the exam centres, keeping the safety of students and staff involved in the examination process. For the current year, each PUC college may be considered as an examination centre," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
PUC examinations
examination
Coronavirus
COVID-19
M R Doreswamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 