Prolonged pandemic may derail big-ticket plans for Dasara

Authorities in the state expressed concern that the Covid pandemic may affect the plans for celebrating Dasara this year. The 10-day festivities in Mysuru are usually held in September-October.

The state government has decided to wait till the end of May to take a decision on the celebrations, highly placed sources from the Department of Tourism told DH.

International tourists are the main source of income during the celebration and this year, it would be difficult to attract them, with the pandemic spreading its tentacles across the world, the sources said.

“Not just international tourists, we need to set some standard operation procedure in place, when it comes to social distancing for even domestic visitors,” they said.

This year, the department had planned to start preparations in first week of June.

“Every year, we used to start preparation for Dasara celebrations in September, but this year, we wanted to start as early as June, mainly to attract International tourists. But this is going to be difficult, considering the current scenario and we have to wait till the end of this month to know the status of the disease,” said officials.

“Not just foreign tourists, we have to think about domestic visitors too. Maintaining social distance itself is a big challenge during the festival as lakhs of tourists come to see Dasara every year,” they said.

Tourist activities peak in Mysuru during Dasara and it is going to be real hard this year. The Jamboo Savari, the grand finale of the ‘naada habba’ or the state festival, draws the highest number of visitors, followed by Yuva Dasara.



