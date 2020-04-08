Property tax rebate deadline extended May 31 owing to coronavirus lockdown

The government has extended the 5% rebate on property tax till May 31 in all the urban local bodies, except the BBMP, in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The previous deadline was April 1.

In a circular issued to deputy commissioners and heads of urban local bodies, the Directorate of Municipal Administration said that several urban local bodies had sought for extension of the deadline.

The municipalities and corporations had cited the restrictions placed on the people's movement over COVID-19 for the extension. "There are chances that people will come in crowds to pay the property tax and avail of the rebate," the circular said, adding that any crowding should be avoided in the present situation.