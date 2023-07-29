Proposal of Rs 158.81 crore sent to NHAI to complete pending works of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway to ensure safety of people

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that a proposal worth Rs 158.81 crore has been sent to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the pending work on the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway and to ensure that necessary facilities and safety measures are undertaken to prevent accidents on the road.

The work is likely to begin after October or November, he said.

He was speaking to media persons, near Srinivaspura Gate, in Mandya, after inspecting the Expressway near Ganangur toll plaza and interacting with NHAI authorities.

Watch | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway becomes 'death trap' for road users

"After vehicular movement started on the Expressway, there were no speed detectors and thus there were more accidents. After inspection by ADGP Alok Kumar and meeting of the Chief Secretary with authorities of NHAI last month, they have installed two speed detectors and have taken several precautionary measures. Traffic Police are taking action against those violating rules. So the number of accidents has decreased this month, compared to June. While there were 20 accidents in June, there have been five accidents in July," he said.

He further informed that if speed detectors are installed at intervals of 10 km distance, accidents can be prevented.

He added, "The Expressway is scientific. But, several facilities and safety measures were pending and they inaugurated it in a hurry. So, we have directed the authorities to take up the works. A proposal for Rs 158.81 crore includes works on service roads; bypass stretches of Bidadi, Ramanagar, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangpatna; entry-exit points; underpasses; and flyovers. They are likely to be approved by September and would begin by October. We plan to complete all works by March next year".

When asked about the toll fee before completion of works, Siddaramaiah said, NHAI fixes it. "I will hold a meeting with NHAI authorities, and meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi shortly, regarding toll and pending works," he said.



When asked on BJP leaders politicising the Udupi issue, Siddaramaiah said, "An FIR has been registered in the case, and the Police are investigating. They will act as per law. I will not comment on it. BJP people are known for doing politics over death".