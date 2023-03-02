Proposal on pvt air ambulance service shelved for now

While the state government had announced encouragement for private emergency air ambulance services in the 2022-23 budget, the programme has been shelved for now.

Air ambulances — especially helicopter services — are expected to help road accident victims and other critical patients from rural areas who may not get timely help otherwise. It can also ensure quick organ transport for transplants.

After the budget announcement, the private company International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT) approached the government with a proposal. As per the company’s proposal, it would train personnel, provide technology and run the operations; and the government was to give around Rs 25 cr annually per helicopter so that ICATT can lease the helicopter from abroad, pay staff salaries, etc, says company founder Dr Shalini Nalwad.

One helicopter was proposed in Bengaluru to cover South Karnataka, and another in Hubballi to cover North Karnataka. The company also required space for a command centre from the government, and parking space for the helicopters at Jakkur and Hubballi airports. Dr Nalwad says their idea was to provide free service to critical patients based on triage.

The PPP proposal was initially discussed at the Infrastructure Development Department and then moved to the Health Department about six months ago. Dr Nalwad says there has been no response from the department since then.

T K Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, says the budget had not earmarked specific funds for the project as it was meant to be fully funded by the private player.

“The idea was that government would give the facilities/space, and the private player would make the investment. But this market is not mature enough for that model. If there were more players in the segment and more demand, they would only have asked for landing space from the government,” he says. “Final decision is awaited, but currently the position is that the government is unable to finance this.”