Protest at Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway affects traffic movement

Demanding an underpass near Hanakere in Mandya taluk, the farmers and residents of the nearby villages staged a protest by blocking the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway for more than two hours on Monday.

The highway works are nearing completion. This is for the first time that the villagers staged a big protest by blocking the expressway, expressing their outrage against the National Highway Authority of India.

They parked the tractors and bullock carts and livestock on both the sides of the road. As a result, the vehicles were seen stranded for more than two kilometres on the expressway.

People faced difficulties as they could neither return nor commute on the service road.

Police rushed to the spot and appealed the agitators to withdraw the protest. There were heated arguments between the protesters and the police. The protesters were adamant on continuing the protest till evening.

Hence, the police made alternative arrangements and diverted the vehicles near Maddur and Mandya.

The villagers claimed that the underpass has been constructed on the outskirts of Hanakere village and is of no use. This has affected the residents of five to six villages. They stressed that an underpass should be constructed near the village.

However, the repeated complaints have not been considered by the highway authorities and the works are nearing completion. Meanwhile, they will not allow the vehicles to ply till the works for the underpass near the village begins, the protesters warned.

The NHAI officials also visited the spot and appealed them to quit the protest.

Police have taken two farmer leaders - S C Madhuchandan and Prasanna Gowda into custody.