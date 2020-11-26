Protesters wave black flags at CM B S Yediyurappa's convoy in Mandya

The members of the Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane waved black flags at Chief Minister's convoy near Anantha Ram Circle in Malavalli town on Thursday afternoon.

The members, who staged a protest near the circle, raised slogans against the state and Union governments for its anti-people policies and displayed black flags to the CM's car and his convoy.

The Chief Minister, who was in Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday and Thursday to launch several projects, had to return to Bengaluru by car, as the helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather.