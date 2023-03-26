Provide final probe report to complainant: K'taka HC tells top cop

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police to instruct all investigating officers (IOs) in the state to communicate the final report (charge sheet) to the first informants (complainants) in a given case.

Justice K Natarajan gave this direction noting that under CrPC section 173(2)(ii), the legislature has used the word ‘shall’ when it comes to communicating the final report to the first informant and hence it is incumbent upon the investigation officers/agencies to follow the mandate.

The petitioner Prashanth Hegde, of Bengaluru, was the first informant in the complaint against the officers of State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank for cheating, forgery, misappropriation and criminal conspiracy. The FIR was registered in 2015 by the Ashoknagar police in Bengaluru and it was referred to CID police for investigation.

The petitioner claimed that while the CID police filed the charge sheet, the investigating officer had not included the bank as accused, but filed the charge sheet only against bank officials. The petitioner moved the high court in 2021, seeking direction to the trial court to take cognizance against the bank officials together with the bank, contending that the offence was committed by the corporate bodies.

Justice Natarajan noted that the CID had failed to communicate the final report to the petitioner, the first informant in the case. The court pointed out that in a case wherein the allegations are made against the bank and bank officials, the criminal proceedings cannot be proceeded against officials without involving the bank.

The bench directed the trial court to take cognizance against both the banks in accordance with law or direct the investigating officer to file an additional chargesheet by showing the bank as an accused as per CrPC section 173(8), by making a request for further investigation.

"..the court can implead the bank as a co-accused or additional accused by invoking Section 319 of CrPC or implead the company or a bank as accused under Section 305 of CrPC. Even otherwise, the police officer may be directed to file an additional charge-sheet under Section 173(8) of CrPC against the corporate body, since the accused persons are vicariously liable for the offence committed by the bank," the court said.