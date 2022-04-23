PSI exam scam: Key accused Rudragouda Patil held from Maharashtra

In a major breakthrough in the alleged irregularities in PSI exam, the Maharashtra CID police have taken Rudragouda D Patil, the key accused in the case, into their custody on Saturday. The probe team has reached Maharashtra to bring the accused to the city tonight.

Rudragouda is accused of providing answers to select candidates via Bluetooth device. The suspect, according to the investigators, has committed similar irregularities in the recruitment exams held for various posts in the past.

The CID police had on Friday arrested Rudragouda’s brother and Afzalpur Block Congress president Mahanteshgouda. Rudragouda had allegedly threatened the CID officials over the phone during the arrest of his brother Mahantesh. The call helped the police trace Rudragouda’s location to a place near Pune, sources said.

Also Read | PSI exam scam: Block Congress president, 2 others held

Based on the confessions by Afzalpur MLA’s gunman Hayyali Desai and Vishal Shirur, a resident of Kalaburagi, who is accused of using bluetooth in the exam hall, the CID police have arrested Mahantesh Patil and his brother Rudragouda.

According to CID sources, Mahantesh used to get the candidates while his brother Rudragouda struck deals with them and made arrangements to help them get through the exam illegally.

The names of 11 candidates, who wrote the PSI exam at Jnyana Jyothi English Medium school centre, have figured in the provisional selection list. The CID police have stepped up the probe to ascertain whether all the 11 candidates took the wrong route to crack the exam.

Meanwhile, the probe agency on Friday night searched the house of Mahantesh Patil in Kalaburagi and recovered some documents. The prime accused in the case Divya Hagargi is still at large.

Check out latest DH videos here