PSI exam scam: Rs 1.55 cr seized from cop's house

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has found Rs 1.55 crore from the house of a head constable.

On May 14, the CID searched the houses of head constable Sridhar, Deputy Superintendent of Police P Shanthakumar and three others as part of a probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) exam scam.

The CID also seized "important" documents from the houses of all five.

The CID searched two houses belonging to Sridhar. In the first house, sleuths found Rs 20 lakh, while the second house (located in Chamarajpet) yielded another Rs 1.55 crore stashed in a bag, sources said.

This is the biggest money haul in the case registered at the High Grounds police station pertaining to the scam, the sources said.

Investigators believe Sridhar collected huge sums from candidates to help them pass the exam held on October 3, 2021. He and three other staff members of the police's recruitment wing were arrested on March 13. Shanthakumar was also arrested the same day.

It is said that Sridhar, posted in the City Armed Reserve (CAR), was sent to the recruitment wing on deputation.

He was a close aide of Shanthakumar and allegedly collected money from candidates on his behalf.

Shanthakumar had struck a deal with about 30 candidates to tamper with their OMR sheets and rig the results, the sources said.

The sources further said that Shanthakumar and Sridhar had spilt the beans on the involvement of more officials involved in the scam. These claims are being verified.