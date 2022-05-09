PSI job fraud: 3 remanded in JC, 3 more held in Hassan

The third JMFC court in Kalaburagi on Monday remanded Divya Hagaragi, Jyothi Patil and Sridhar Pawar in judicial custody for 14 days. The police custody of the three ended on Monday.

Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) district commandant Basavaraj Jille said,” A letter has been written to the top brass recommending suspension of assistant commandant Vaijnath Revoor, who is in the CID custody, for his alleged role in the PSI recruitment scam.”

Two DySPs, two inspectors, two sub-inspectors and eight police personnel have already been suspended. Revoor, who was attached to the KSRP 4th battalion in Bengaluru, was transferred to the 6th battalion in Kalaburagi, in October 2019.

The police are collecting more details about Revoor’s links with Rudragouda and his role in the scam.

Three held Hassan

M C Chetan Kumar, a resident of Mallanahalli in Hassan taluk and another person from Holenarasipur were arrested in connection with the scam on Monday. Kumar has secured 21st rank in the provisional selection list.

JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar surrendered before the sleuths on Sunday.

Venkatesh, a job aspirant, his father Chandrashekar of Bekka village in Hassan taluk and Bekka GP president Keshavamurthy have already been arrested.

The police have arrested nine persons from the district so far.