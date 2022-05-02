PSI recruitment scam: Ashwath Narayan’s brother involved, claims Congress

The Congress on Monday claimed that Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s brother was involved in rigging the police sub-inspectors' recruitment.

Narayan dismissed the allegation and said would consider initiating legal action against Congress leaders.

Addressing a news conference, Congress leader VS Ugrappa named Narayan’s brother Satish for his alleged involvement in the PSI hiring scam.

“An influential minister’s brother was subjected to investigation. The minister exerted his clout and got his brother free,” Ugrappa said.

“This has to do with a PSI candidate Darshan Gowda from Magadi, which is located in Ramanagara, the district where Ashwath Narayan is the minister in charge. There’s talk all over Magadi that Narayan’s brother Satish is linked to this,” Ugrappa said, asking why Narayan is “a mouni baba” (silent).

The former MP also pointed to corruption charges in the recruitment of assistant professors in Narayan’s department. “He’s a mouni baba on this as well. His attitude shows that he may be involved,” he said.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar seconded Ugrappa’s claims but stopped short of naming Narayan. “The information I have is that a minister’s relative is involved in the PSI recruitment scam,” Shivakumar said. “In fact, I’ve received calls from many people asking me not to raise this minister’s name because he’s going to become the chief minister. You can check my call records. One leader from Mandya called me to say this,” Shivakumar claimed.

Narayan slammed the Congress for accusing him and his brother. “It’s true that I have an older brother named Satish. But he hasn’t done anything. Our family has always stood against corruption. Being intolerant of my transparent attitude, opponents are making vain attempts to tarnish my image,” the minister said.

“I have not recommended any candidate to be appointed and that question did not arise at all,” Narayan said while pointing out that neither Ugrappa nor Shivakumar provided evidence to back their claims. The minister vowed to expose Shivakumar in the days to come.

