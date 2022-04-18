PSI recruitment scam: CID brings accused to school for inspection

The CID on Monday morning took the seven arrested, who were involved in the PSI recruitment scam, to Jnanjyothi English Medium school which was one of the exam centres in Kalaburagi.

Three candidates and three invigilators were brought to the school for spot inspection. A CID team led by additional SP Raghavendra Hegde, DySPs Shankargouda Patil and

Prakash Rathod stepped up the probe.

Of the three arrested candidates, while two wrote exam on second floor, one attended it on the first floor. The sleuths searched the office of the fugitive school president Divya Hagaragi, a BJP leader, and the headmaster.

They collected CCTV footages and seized some gadgets from the school.

Meanwhile, the CID sleuths who raided the house of main accused Divya Hagaragi on Sunday, arrested her husband Rajesh Hagaragi on Sunday late night for not cooperating in the probe. With his arrest, the number of arrested persons in the scam gone up to eight.

Jnana Jyothi English Medium School on Gokul road of Kalaburagi city was one of the centres where PSI recruitment examination was held in last October. One of the candidates who appeared for the examination had answered only 21 questions on his OMR sheet leaving others blank. The photocopy of his OMR sheet which was obtained from the recruitment cell showed that he answered all the questions.

