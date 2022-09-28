PSI recruitment scam: CID submits 1,406-page additional charge sheet against ADGP

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials looking into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam submitted an additional charge sheet against Amrit Paul, the additional director general of police (ADGP), on Wednesday.

Paul, arrested on July 4 and later suspended, is the 35th accused named in a case registered at High Grounds police station. The CID had submitted an interim charge sheet before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on July 26 against 30 persons, including 18 candidates and a few officials and middlemen.

A senior officer said the additional charge sheet has seven volumes, is around 1,406 pages long with 78 documents and 38 witnesses.

It was alleged that accused number 31 in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySp) Shanthakumar, gave Paul Rs 5 crore. Paul had given him keys of the almirah in the strong room to tamper with a few OMR sheets.

The court had rejected Paul’s bail petition, as the CID counsel had informed it that the investigation was pending, and they needed to collect evidence. The CID also informed the court that they were also waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory report of Paul’s phone.