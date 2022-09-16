PSI scam: CID attaches properties of accused

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Thursday attached the immovable properties of an absconding accused, who had acted as a middleman in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Another suspect on the run surrendered to the authorities.

According to CID sources, a few properties of Siddaraju were attached in Laggere and other places in Bengaluru. Siddaraju and another middleman, H B Boregowda, were on the run after the scam surfaced.

Tipped off about their plans to sell properties and relocate to another place, the CID initiated moves to attach the properties. On learning about this, Boregowda surrendered before the court on Thursday.

A CID team headed by B K Shekar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), attached Siddaraju's properties and arrested Boregowda. He has been remanded in police custody for 10 days.

Siddaraju and Boregowda were earlier declared as proclaimed offenders. The police had sought help from the public to arrest the duo.

"They didn't surrender even after that. But when we got permission to attach their properties, Boregowda surrendered," a CID officer said.

Boregowda, a resident of Chamundeshwari Layout near Hegganahalli Cross, is from Jodihosahalli village in Kunigal. Siddaraju is a resident of Laggere. They acted as middlemen between the candidates and the officials of the police recruitment wing. The duo took money from the candidates, who passed the exam fraudulently after their OMR sheets were tampered with and given to the recruitment wing officials.

Boregowda, a real estate agent, allegedly took money from police constable Mamatesh Gowda, and Siddaraju took money from constable Gajendra, Manoj and others.

Sources said more properties belonging to Siddaraju will be attached on Friday.