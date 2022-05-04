PSI Scam: Congress encouraged corruption, counters BJP

Dismissing charges levelled by Congress on the PSI recruitment scam, the BJP on Wednesday accused the opposition party of misleading people with “false” information.

Addressing a media briefing, BJP MLA and spokesperson P Rajeev said that the saffron party had nothing to learn from Congress, which he claimed was “steeped” in corruption.

“Congress did not try to stop corruption during its rule in the state. Rather, they helped corruption grow in the state. BJP is exposing the corruption that occurred during Congress rule,” he said.

There was a case registered at the Cottonpet police station when the Congress was in power, after several people were cheated of Rs 18 crore for which they were promised DySP posts between 2013 and 2017. However, Congress ensured that the case was not highlighted in the media, Rajeev alleged.

“Congress did not investigate the drug case in 2017, which could have stopped the Bitcoin scam. BJP has initiated probes as soon as allegations of corruption surfaced,” Rajeev said, citing as an example the resignation of senior MLA K S Eshwarappa as the RDPR minister.

“If leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has any documents pertaining to the PSI scam, he should hand it over to the investigating agencies. Or else, he should release it via the media,” Rajeev demanded.