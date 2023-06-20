PSI scam: Karnataka govt to order judicial probe?

The state government is said to be considering instituting a judicial inquiry into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, a major case that the Congress used to the hilt to target the previous BJP government.

A section of Cabinet ministers is mounting pressure on Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to go in for a judicial inquiry, DH has learnt.

One minister told DH that a judicial inquiry is likely. The minister added that this is in line with what the Congress’ demand when the BJP was in power.

The PSI recruitment scam broke out last year when the then BJP government ordered a CID probe following allegations that the exam results were manipulated.

The written exam for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors was held on October 3, 2021 at 92 centres. A total of 54,289 candidates had written the exam.

So far, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the scam.

Senior IPS officer Amrit Paul, too, was apprehended for his alleged role in rigging the exam.

The previous government annulled the results of the scam-hit recruitment exam and decided to hold a re-exam.