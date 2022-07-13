PSI scam: Paul to be grilled for three more days

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul will be interrogated in police custody for three more days about his alleged role in the police sub-inspector (PSI) scam.

On Wednesday, the CID produced him before the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court at the end of his 10-day police custody.

The CID sought Paul’s custody for five more days, pointing out the need to trace Rs 1.36 crore that arrested deputy superintendent of police Shanthakumar claims to have paid the ADGP through bank accounts and persons suggested by him.

The prosecution also stated that Paul shared the password of his iPhone only on Wednesday. The phone appears formatted and retrieving data with help from forensic experts will take two more days, the CID argued, according to a senior officer.

The CID found that some data, including messages between suspects arrested in the case, have been deleted. CID officials need to retrieve the data and find out if there is anything incriminating in it.

The prosecution further told the court that Paul cooperated in the investigation for only five of the 10 days he was in the CID’s custody.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended Paul’s police custody by three more days.

Paul was arrested on July 4 and suspended the same day.

Paul can meet family

The magistrate asked Paul if he was ill-treated during the investigation. Paul replied in the negative and requested the court for permission to meet his family. The magistrate instructed the CID to allow Paul to meet his family for 30 minutes every day until his custody ends.

Paul also requested the court to allow him to meet his doctor over health issues. The court gave him permission to consult his doctor online.