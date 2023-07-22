PSI scam probe: Cong indulging in hate politics, alleges Bommai

The Congress government in the state is indulging in "hate politics" by appointing a judicial commission to probe the PSI recruitment scam when the CID has already investigated the case, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged on Saturday.

The Karnataka government has appointed a judicial commission under retired High Court Justice B Veerappa to probe the irregularities in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors (PSI).

Speaking to media persons here, Bommai said it was the BJP government which brought the scam to light and ordered a CID inquiry. "An ADGP has been sent to jail in connection with the case. The investigation has been already done. But now the Siddaramaiah government has ordered a probe. This shows the hate politics," Bommai charged.

He also alleged that the prices of essential commodities had gone up ever since the Congress government came to power. "People are being burdened with power tariffs and milk price hikes. The prices of vegetables have gone up. Property registrations and even buying vehicles are set to cost more," he said.