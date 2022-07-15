PSI scam: State opposes bail pleas, calls it 'fence eating crop'

The state government on Thursday opposed a batch of bail petitions filed before the High Court by the accused in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, terming it a case of ‘fence eating the crop’.

The state public prosecutor-2 (SPP) V S Hegde, appearing for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said that the DGP (CID) is personally supervising the investigation and scientific probe is being undertaken to unravel the conspiracy.

Justice H P Sandesh adjourned the hearing to July 20.

During the hearing, the SPP said that the scam has an inter-link, with one incident connected to another, and the investigation is still on.

He said that on one hand, candidates who would have become PSIs are involved. On the other, they have conspired with the second link involving mediators.

He said that there is also involvement of officers of the police department, no less than an ADGP rank officer (Amrit Paul), who has been arrested.

The SPP said that a huge network has been instrumental in carrying out the scam and they have to be confronted with each other. He submitted that at this stage no accused is entitled to bail.

When Justice Sandesh posed a specific question about the amount recovered so far in the investigation, the SPP responded that the CID has recovered Rs 2.5 crore from the accused persons.

He said that some more call data details are to be recovered, including that of ADGP.

With some more leads in hand, additional money trail will be probed, he said.

In their submission, an advocate for the petitioners argued that the case is not a murder case.

Justice Sandesh observed orally that the scam is more than a murder and is in fact an act of terror against the society, affecting thousands of aspiring candidates across the state.