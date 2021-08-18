PU classes to begin on August 23 with 50% capacity

Colleges where the number of students is less than 100, and have proper infrastructure, can conduct classes with full strength

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 01:41 ist

The department of pre-university education has issued standard operating procedure (SoP) for resumption of offline classes for I and II PU from August 23.

The colleges have been asked to conduct classes with 50 per cent student capacity, on alternate days.

“The colleges must divide students into two batches and conduct classes on alternate days. For example, those who attend offline classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, should attend online classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” reads the SoP.

In case of colleges where the number of students is less than 100, and have proper infrastructure, such colleges can conduct classes with full strength.

However, only the districts where Covid positivity rate is less than 2 per cent are allowed to resume offline classes. For districts where the positivity rate is above 2 per cent, the classes will be conducted in online mode. 

It is mandatory for students to submit consent letter from parents to attend offline classes and the parents should also certify that their wards do not have any Covid-like symptoms.

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
PU colleges

