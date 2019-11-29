PU college lecturers’ protest evokes mixed response

The symbolic protest call given by the Karnataka Pre University College Lecturers’ Association across the state on Thursday received a mixed response as a section of lecturers did not take part in the protest following a warning issued by the Department of Pre-university Education (DPUE).

Following the protest call given by the association asking the lecturers to boycott classes, the director of the department warned the teachers of legal action, if they participated in the protest by boycotting classes.

Fearing action, several teachers decided to stay away from the protest.

The office-bearers of the association, however, went ahead with the protest and threatened the department that the lecturers would boycott examination and evaluation work, if officials try to suppress their protest.

Thimmaiah Purle, president of the association, said, “By issuing such warnings, if the department tries to suppress our protests, then we will be forced to boycott examination and evaluation work for March 2020 examinations.”

“The department/government, which is not even bothered to discuss with us, is trying to suppress our protest threatening legal action. On Thursday, we have staged a symbolic protest in front of the Deputy Commissioners’ office across the state and submitted a representation to them,” added Thimmaiah Purle.

Following the protest call, most of the government and private aided colleges did not function on Thursday.

The lecturers struck work on Thursday and continue to hold protests in future if the government fails to fulfil several of their demands, including the promotion of eligible PU lecturers to degree colleges, pay parity and exgratia to the lecturers who were appointed in 2008.