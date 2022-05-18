PU department says no to integrated coaching at PU colleges

From this academic year, there will be no provision for integrated coaching or any other coaching apart from the syllabus prescribed by the state government at the pre-university colleges across Karnataka.

This was announced in light of the mushrooming of integrated coaching at private pre-university colleges in the name of NEET, JEE and CET, which indirectly increases the pressure on students.

The department of pre-university education has issued directions to pre-university colleges across the state asking them not to indulge in such practices.

The violation of this guideline could attract disaffiliation.

The admission guidelines issued by the department for the 2022-23 academic year, have a special mention restricting integrated or any special coaching on the premises of pre-university colleges.

The guidelines, released by the department, read, “Some of the pre-university colleges are charging more fees than what is prescribed for the integrated coaching and bridge courses etc. If any college is found conducting such classes in association with any external institution, through digital mode or through a resource person, that institution will face disaffiliation. Action will be initiated against the principal of the college and the management.”

Speaking to DH, a senior official of the department said, “This is a clear instruction that the PU colleges should not teach anything other than the textbook prescribed by the department.”

However, the institutions which are associated with the PU colleges and provide integrated coaching say that there is no provision for the department to regulate them.

The officials from the department mentioned that there are complaints from parents against integrated education. “There are complaints from parents that the colleges are charging between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh per annum for integrated coaching along with PU education,” an official added.