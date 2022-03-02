PU exams postponed by a week

PU exams postponed by a week

The exam had to be rescheduled as JEE's first session clashed with II PU exam dates

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 01:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Pre University Education has revised the timetable for II PU exams for the third time, postponing the exams by about a week.

As per the revised timetable issued on Wednesday, the exams will begin on April 21, instead of April 16 scheduled earlier. The department has invited objections from the students, parents and other stakeholders for the new timetable.

The exam had to be rescheduled as JEE's first session clashed with II PU exam dates, the department said.

