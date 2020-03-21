PU teachers cancel protest

PU teachers cancel protest

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 22:21 ist

The second year pre-university college teachers, who had planned to stage a protest at Freedom Park in the city from March 28 by boycotting evaluation work, have cancelled the protest due to the restrictions in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following restrictions for any kind of gatherings in groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and directions to maintain social distancing, the state Pre-university College Teachers’ Association will hold a protest in a different manner. The Association’s office-bearers said they have not received permission from police for the indefinite protest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
PU teachers
cancel protest
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 