PU teachers cancel protest

The second year pre-university college teachers, who had planned to stage a protest at Freedom Park in the city from March 28 by boycotting evaluation work, have cancelled the protest due to the restrictions in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following restrictions for any kind of gatherings in groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and directions to maintain social distancing, the state Pre-university College Teachers’ Association will hold a protest in a different manner. The Association’s office-bearers said they have not received permission from police for the indefinite protest.