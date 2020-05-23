PU teachers in dilemma over evaluation, online classes

Several pre-university college lecturers are in confusion as they have been asked to report to evaluation work of the second year PUC examinations even as the college managements stress that they should conduct online classes.

When teachers approached the principals of the respective colleges, they were told to continue with online classes and skip evaluation work by giving some reason. “Evaluation work is essential and we cannot say no to it. But the department of pre-university education should exempt lecturers from online classes,” a faculty working with a private unaided college in the city said.

A majority of colleges have started online classes for second PUC students and this is clashing with the evaluation work. “The government should issue clear instructions to the college managements about compulsory attendance of teachers to evaluation. Otherwise, we teachers will suffer as we cannot handle both at a time,” another teacher said.

To a question, Kanagavalli, director of the department, said, “Online classes are secondary and the teachers must report to evaluation work. Even colleges are aware of the importance of the evaluation work.”

She even said that, in case of such pressure from the colleges, the teachers can bring it to the notice of the department.

Relaxation

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the department has given an exemption for teachers, who are away from the district where evaluation duty is deployed, this year.

In the official messages sent to eligible evaluators, the department has mentioned, “Those who have health issues, pregnant and those, who are away from the district where evaluation work is scheduled, can get an exemption.”