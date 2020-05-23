PU teachers in dilemma over evaluation, online classes

PU teachers in dilemma over evaluation, online classes

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 23:15 ist

Several pre-university college lecturers are in confusion as they have been asked to report to evaluation work of the second year PUC examinations even as the college managements stress that they should conduct online classes.

When teachers approached the principals of the respective colleges, they were told to continue with online classes and skip evaluation work by giving some reason. “Evaluation work is essential and we cannot say no to it. But the department of pre-university education should exempt lecturers from online classes,” a faculty working with a private unaided college in the city said.

A majority of colleges have started online classes for second PUC students and this is clashing with the evaluation work. “The government should issue clear instructions to the college managements about compulsory attendance of teachers to evaluation. Otherwise, we teachers will suffer as we cannot handle both at a time,” another teacher said.

To a question, Kanagavalli, director of the department, said, “Online classes are secondary and the teachers must report to evaluation work. Even colleges are aware of the importance of the evaluation work.”

She even said that, in case of such pressure from the colleges, the teachers can bring it to the notice of the department.

Relaxation

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the department has given an exemption for teachers, who are away from the district where evaluation duty is deployed, this year.

In the official messages sent to eligible evaluators, the department has mentioned, “Those who have health issues, pregnant and those, who are away from the district where evaluation work is scheduled, can get an exemption.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
PU teachers
dilemma
over evaluation
online classes

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 