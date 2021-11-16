Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award posthumously

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that Puneeth Rajkumar would be conferred the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

"State Government has decided to honour late Sri Puneet Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously": Chief Minister @BSBommai. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 16, 2021

Puneeth will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour. It was last given to Veerendra Heggade in 2009.

