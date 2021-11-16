Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award posthumously

Puneeth will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 17:11 ist
Puneeth Rajkumar. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that Puneeth Rajkumar would be conferred the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

Puneeth will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour. It was last given to Veerendra Heggade in 2009.

More details awaited

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Puneeth Rajkumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 