Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of cardiac arrest

A 30-year-old fan of actor Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest after learning about the death of the actor on Friday.

Muniyappa of Maruru village near Ponnachi in the taluk is deceased. Muniyappa is Puneeth’s fan from his childhood days and he collapsed after learning about the death of Puneeth.

Though he was rushed to a primary health care centre, he died. Muniyappa was survived by a one-year-old daughter.

