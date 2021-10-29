Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of cardiac arrest

Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of cardiac arrest

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Hanur,
  • Oct 29 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 20:48 ist

A 30-year-old fan of actor Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest after learning about the death of the actor on Friday.

Muniyappa of Maruru village near Ponnachi in the taluk is deceased. Muniyappa is Puneeth’s fan from his childhood days and he collapsed after learning about the death of Puneeth.

Though he was rushed to a primary health care centre, he died. Muniyappa was survived by a one-year-old daughter.

Karnataka
Puneeth Rajkumar
India News
Karnataka News

