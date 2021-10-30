Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites on Sunday to be closed for public, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites would be closed for the public.

Earlier today, it was announced that the last rites of the actor will be performed on October 31.

"Due to space constraints at Kanteerava Studio, it will be open only to his family members and some VIPs," he said. Puneeth's body will leave from Kanteerava Stadium "as early as possible" on Sunday morning, Bommai said.

"The family has to perform rituals. So, they have decided that the body should be taken to the Kanteerava Studio as early as possible."

