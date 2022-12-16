Pvt cos barred from collating voter data: K'taka CEO 

Pvt agencies barred from collecting voter information: Karnataka Chief Electoral Office

The CEO was responding to reports that some private agencies' personnel are visiting houses to collect personal information

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 16 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 07:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said on Friday that private agencies are "strictly prohibited" from capturing voter data. 

He was responding to reports that some private agencies' personnel are visiting houses to collect personal information.

"In this regard, the Election Commission of India has directed all district election officers to take adequate steps to ensure that any potential capture of data by any private agency by way of house-to-house survey, use of misleading I-cards, any attempt of voter data collection either by a private entity or otherwise and any authentication/NoC by DEOs/EROs to any private entity is strictly prohibited,” he said in a statement. 

