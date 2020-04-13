Pvt college assn seeks govt aid to pay salary to staffers

The Karnataka State Private Unaided Colleges' Management Association has requested the government to provide financial assistance to pay salary to the staffers of private unaided colleges as the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a financial crisis.

The association's representatives submitted a representation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday in this regard and requested him to provide financial assistance to pay salaries to the staff for the next three months.

In the letter, they mentioned, "We request the government to intervene to sort out the modalities for strengthening the private unaided institutions by providing special emergency financial assistance (on the lines of Over Draft facilities) to managements to temporarily overcome the current financial crisis for paying salaries of staff."

The association said that it will repay the amount to the government in the financial year 2020-21.