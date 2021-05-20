Pvt school staff pressure Karnataka govt for Covid-19 relief

The private school managements, staff and other stakeholders on Thursday launched a “telephonic campaign” demanding the resignation of MLCs elected from teachers and graduates constituencies and the education minister for not announcing any relief package for the pandemic-hit teaching and non-teaching staff of private unaided schools.

The contact numbers of the MLCs and education minister were shared with all the stakeholders so that they could make a call, or send a message/voice message, demanding for resignation.

The government on Wednesday had announced the Covid relief package to several sectors.

“We have given clear instructions to all our member-schools and teaching and non-teaching staff to refrain from using unparliamentary words or making any personal attacks on the elected representatives. Our only intention was to make them realise the plight of the private unaided school staff,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

According to private schools, there are several options before the government to utilise the funds from the education department allocated to various schemes, which couldn’t be implemented due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The funds released for the schemes like free bicycle, free uniform, Ksheera Bhagya, shoes and socks were not used as schools remained shut during 2020-21 academic year and the same is the case for 2021-22 academic year. Our demand is to at least take measures to release financial packages for private school staff using that fund,” explained Shashi Kumar.

According to the private schools body, there are over 2.25 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff working with private unaided schools in the state.

In wake of the campaign, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has written to the chief minister requesting the latter to announce Covid relief package for the private schools staff.