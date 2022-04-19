PWD minister slams seer on '30% commission' remark

Dingaleshwar seer of Shirahatti Fakeereshwara Mutt came under attack from Public Works Minister CC Patil on Tuesday over the former's allegations that even mutts were forced to pay 30% commission to get grants sanctioned by the government.

"The seer has made these allegations while attending a programme by a former legislator in a bid to praise him," Patil said, launching an attack on the seer at a media briefing.

The seers' remarks have pushed the state government on the defensive as several ministers and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa have slammed the pontiff. "CM Basavaraj Bommai has assured action if documents are submitted... If he shares information, we will demand an impartial probe," Patil said.

The minister also lashed out at the seer for his remarks against Bommai's decision to celebrate the birthday of Thontada Siddalinga Mahaswamiji of Thontadarya mutt as Social Harmony Day.

Dingaleshwar seer has said that the announcement had dealt a death blow to Fakeereshwar mutt. "Such remarks by the seer have damaged the honor and dignity of his mutt...Should we treat this seer with respect (after such statements)? I strongly condemn this," Patil said.

