Quality rice at Karnataka's SC/ST hostels: Minister

Students staying at SC/ST hostels will get to eat quality Sona Masoori rice.

In a meeting held on Friday, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B Nagendra directed officials to concerned to supply Sona Masoori rice to SC/ST hostels across the state.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa was also present in the meeting. More than 2.5 lakh students stay in the government-run SC/ST hostels.