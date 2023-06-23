Quality rice at Karnataka's SC/ST hostels: Minister

Students staying at SC/ST hostels will get to eat quality Sona Masoori rice.
In a meeting held on Friday, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B Nagendra directed officials to concerned to supply Sona Masoori rice to SC/ST hostels across the state.
Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa was also present in the meeting. More than 2.5 lakh students stay in the government-run SC/ST hostels.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ethical issues
Six months without a smartphone and counting
Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner
'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet
In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour