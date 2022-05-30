Question paper leak will soon be made non-bailable offence

The government has decided to strengthen the law against people involved in question paper leaks.

Following repeated instances of question paper leaks, with some of them at the university level, the higher education department has decided to make the offence non-bailable.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, "We are planning to make it a non-bailable offence and also introduce a stringent punishment clause for those who indulge in such crimes," the minister warned.

In the latest paper leak, reported on Monday, the question papers of the first semester (NEP batch) examination for commerce and BCA course of Bengaluru North University (BNU) were allegedly leaked. Following this, the university cancelled the examinations.

A statement by registrar (evaluation) of BNU said the examinations, scheduled on Monday, were cancelled.

The communication sent to principals of colleges read: "This is to inform that NET first semester commerce paper, Principles of Marketing, and first semester BCA question paper, Mathematical Foundation, are cancelled for today. The exam dates will be notified later."

The communication directs principals of the respective affiliated colleges not to open the question paper bundles.

"Don't open the question paper bundles of these two subjects and submit the same to the registrar (evaluation)," it stated.

However, the exams for other subjects on Monday were held as per schedule.

According to sources in BNU, the question papers were circulated on various social media platforms even before the commencement of the examination in the morning.

Following complaints from students, the university cancelled the exams.