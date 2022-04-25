Question paper 'mix-up' shocks Karnataka student

Question paper 'mix-up' shocks Karnataka student: Report

The first and last pages were from the Business Studies and the middle pages were from Logic

  • Apr 25 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 22:47 ist

One Karnataka student answering a business paper on the first day of the second PU exam on Friday was caught off guard after she got questions from a different subject altogether.

The girl, however, completed her paper and answered whatever she could.

According to a report by The Times of India, the student of Kushalanagar Government PU College complained to the authorities after she was done writing the paper and re-checked it with her classmates after the examination.

The first and last pages were from the Business Studies and the middle pages were from Logic.

A source told TOI that the student is likely to get an opportunity to re-appear for the same subject later this year.

“138 students appeared for the exam at this centre and this was the only paper that had questions mixed up from two different students,” Purushottam, chief of the examination centre told the newspaper.

Further clarifying the mistake, Purushottam also said that the officials could have taken measures in the exam room itself if the girl would have complained during the exam. It was too late when she brought the mix-up to the notice as the answer papers had been dispatched to Bengaluru, he said.

