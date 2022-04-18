Quota demand: Panchamasali Lingayats to begin indefinite stir

Panchamasali Lingayat pontiff Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami announced Monday that an indefinite satyagraha would start from April 21 to push forward their demand that the community be given a Category 2A reservation.

The indefinite stir will start from Kudalasangama in the Bagalkot District.

"We gave three deadlines to the government," the pontiff said. "On all three occasions, the government failed to keep its word. We had faith in the government. Now, it is inevitable for us to protest."

At present, the Panchamasalis come under Category 3B with a 5 per cent quota. Under Category 2A, they would get a 15 per cent quota share.

The Panchamasalis are believed to be the sub-group of the Lingayats who are numerically stronger and the community is traditionally identified as the BJP’s support base.

"The Panchamasalis, Lingayat Goudas, Malayagoudas and Deeksha Lingayats will join the stir," the pontiff said. "In the first phase, the indefinite protest will start at Kudalasangama. Next, we will hold protests at the taluk headquarters. On May 21, we will picket outside the offices of deputy commissioners. If the government still doesn’t budge, then a massive protest will be launched in Bengaluru."

“We had faith in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which is now lost," Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said. "There’s unrest among the people. We won’t rest until an order is issued to include Panchamasali Lingayats under Category 2A. The CM had said he'd get a report from the Backward Classes Commission. Does it take one year to get a report? They’re deferring on our demand citing Covid-19 and other excuses."

The pontiff claimed that except for one person, all the legislators, MPs and ministers were supportive of the community’s demand. "BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa also support us," he said.

