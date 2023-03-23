Quota demand: Panchamasali seers expect good news

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Panchamasali Lingayat seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has claimed that he received a call from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) assuring him that the community's demand for a hike in reservation will be met.

Another seer Vachanananda Swami said he expected "good news" from Friday's Cabinet meeting.

Speaking to DH, Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami said, "I got a call from the PMO on Wednesday saying that our demand for reservation would be met and that the same has been communicated to the CM."

The seer also claimed that similar calls were received by a few other leaders from the community who are involved in the agitation for reservation hike. "Not just me, few other political leaders from the community have received calls from PMO. We are waiting for the decision in the Cabinet meeting on Friday," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference, Vachanananda Swami said he is expecting good news from the government for the community on Friday. "Looks like our agitation for the last three decades has come to an end. Considering the interim report submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the state government is likely to give us good news and hope to hear good news on Friday," said the Swami.

The Panchamasalis are said to be the numerically stronger sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community. The BJP government cannot afford to incur the wrath of the Panchamasalis whose leaders have been agitating for category 2A reservation. At present, Panchamasalis come under Category 3B.

On December 29, the Cabinet decided to create two new reservation categories: the Vokkaligas who fall under Category 3A will be placed under the new Category 2C. The Veerashaiva-Lingayats, under Category 3B now, will be put in Category 2D. The existing Categories 3A and 3B will be done away with. Their reservation will continue as earlier - 4% for Vokkaligas under Category 2C and 5% for Lingayats under Category 2D.

Once the government finalises the distribution of the 10% quota among EWS communities such as Brahmins, it wants to distribute whatever remains - six or seven percentage points, as estimated - among the Vokkaligas and Lingayats who are asking for higher reservation.